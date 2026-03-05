Case filed after viral video shows youths celebrating Holi with burqa-clad man

Kalaburagi: Police in Kalaburagi district have registered a case against several youths after a video showing them celebrating Holi with a burqa-clad man went viral on social media, sparking allegations of hurting communal sentiments.

The incident reportedly occurred in Nimbarga village of Aland taluk during Holi celebrations on Wednesday. While residents across the district were participating in the festival of colours, a group of youths allegedly dressed one of their friends in a burqa and continued the celebrations by applying colours and making him dance.

The situation drew attention after videos of the celebration began circulating widely on social media platforms. In the viral clips, the person wearing the burqa can be seen dancing and posing for photographs while others laugh and record the act.

The footage also shows the individual pretending to be pregnant and acting in exaggerated gestures while surrounded by the group. Some visuals in the video reportedly show behaviour considered inappropriate, which led to objections from certain sections of the public.

Following the controversy, Sameer Avati, a resident of Kalaburagi’s MSK Mill area, filed a formal complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, Nimbarga Police registered a case against Prajwal Belamagi, Shantappa Mathpati, Nagaraj Govanagol, Anil Nadagadi, Channu Dugond and others involved in the incident.

Police officials stated that the case has been filed for allegedly disturbing communal harmony. Authorities are currently verifying the authenticity of the viral video and gathering further evidence.

Officials have appealed to the public not to circulate sensitive videos that could disturb peace and harmony in the region.