Cauvery river water dispute: Karnataka submits affidavit to Supreme Court

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu has again taken a stand for Cauvery water, and the application of Tamil Nadu will be heard in the Supreme Court tomorrow. Karnataka has also submitted an affidavit in this context. The Karnataka government has already released water to Tamil Nadu as per the orders of the Cauvery River Water Management Authority. This time, even though there is a lack of rain in the Cauvery basin, water has been drained and the authority's order has been followed. However, Karnataka has alleged in the affidavit that Tamil Nadu is still misusing Cauvery water by saying that it needs it.

This time, there is a 42% lack of rain in the Kaveri basin. Karnataka CWMA discussed this in the meeting. Tamil Nadu is asking for water to flow like in a normal rainfall year. Tamil Nadu is asking to release 36.76 TMC of water. On the other hand, rainfall has decreased in the Cauvery basin and 42% less water has been stored in Karnataka's reservoirs. The water in the Cauvery basin is not enough for Karnataka. There will be a shortage of crops and drinking water. Even a big city like Bengaluru will have a shortage of water. However, Karnataka has complied with the CWMA order to release water to Tamil Nadu.

At the beginning of the water year, there was 69 TMC of water in Tamil Nadu reservoirs. Karnataka has released 26 TMC of water till August 22. As a result, 96 TMC of water was accumulated near Tamil Nadu. At present, Tamil Nadu claims to have 21 TMC of water. Kuruvai crop requires 32 TMC of water. Already 22 TMC of water has been used. The remaining 9.83 TMC of water can be used till the end of September. But Kuruvai is growing in more areas and using more water than required. Kuruvai crop has grown beyond 1.85 lakh acres in violation of the Tribunal order. Karnataka has alleged in its affidavit that Tamil Nadu is misusing Cauvery water. However, tomorrow the Supreme Court will hear the application of Tamil Nadu and we have to wait and see what verdict it will give.