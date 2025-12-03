CCB seizes drugs worth Rs 28.75 crore in Bengaluru; two African nationals arrested ahead of New Year

Bengaluru: In a major pre–New Year crackdown on narcotics distribution networks, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have seized ₹28.75 crore worth of synthetic drugs and hydro ganja stored for large-scale sale during holiday celebrations in the city. The operations, carried out in three separate cases, resulted in the recovery of 10.369 kg of MDMA and 8 kg of hydro ganja, besides the arrest of two African nationals believed to be part of an active peddling network.

According to CCB officials, Nancy Omarilawa, a Tanzanian national who came to India in 2023 on a tourist visa, had been living in a rented house in Sampigehalli’s P&T Layout while working as a hair stylist. She allegedly sourced MDMA crystals from Delhi and other locations, distributing them at higher prices to known customers across Bengaluru. Police seized 9.254 kg of MDMA crystals valued at ₹18.50 crore from her residence, along with a mobile phone and other evidence.

In a separate case, police arrested Emmanuel Arenzi Idiko, a Nigerian national, near the Lalbagh South Gate basketball court while he was attempting to peddle drugs. Idiko reportedly arrived in Delhi in 2021 on a business visa and moved to Bengaluru a year later. Investigators said he procured MDMA in bulk from foreign peddlers operating in Delhi and Goa and sold it in Bengaluru through another associate. Officers seized 1.115 kg of MDMA worth ₹2.25 crore from him. Idiko also has an earlier NDPS case registered at Govindapura Police Station in February 2024.

In another major seizure, CCB intercepted parcels at the Foreign Post Office containing 8 kg of hydro ganja worth ₹8 crore. The narcotics were reportedly sourced from abroad, professionally packed and shipped to Bengaluru. Police are now tracing the individuals who placed the orders.

Officials said intensified surveillance will continue across Bengaluru as part of New Year security measures.