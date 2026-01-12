Centre urged to address state’s ‘shrinking fiscal space’ in Union Budget

Bengaluru: The state government on Saturday urged the Centre to address Karnataka’s “shrinking fiscal space” in the Union Budget 2026-27, stating that the state is under mounting pressure due to GST changes, rising social commitments and rapid urbanisation.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, on behalf of the state government, handed over a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Union Pre-Budget Meeting for 2026-27 in Delhi today.

In a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Gowda said, “Karnataka is a major contributor to national growth, but is facing shrinking fiscal space amid GST changes, rising social commitments, climate shocks, and rapid urbanisation.

States’ responsibilities have expanded faster than their revenues, necessitating corrective fiscal measures in Budget 2026-27.”

The minister also flagged the fiscal and employment impact of replacing the demand-driven Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the allocation-based Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme. He said the shift had reduced effective employment days and cautioned that to continue providing livelihood security to the tune of 13 crore person-days, “Karnataka would require approximately Rs 2,000 crore, which is fiscally unsustainable.”

The minister sought reconsideration of the scheme design, restoration of demand-driven employment and adequate uncapped central funding. Gowda stressed that while Karnataka is a major contributor to national growth, it is increasingly constrained fiscally.

He said the state wished to place certain new issues, along with a reiteration of earlier matters, for consideration in the Union Budget 2026-27.