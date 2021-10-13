Chamarajanagara: Farmers stage protest over non-release of water into lake

Chamarajanagara: Farmers of Malagere in Chamarajanagara taluk on Tuesday staged a protest urging the authorities considered to fill water in Malagere lake. Vehicular traffic was disrupted for more than an hour on the Chamarajanagar-Tamil Nadu national highway. Farmers alleged that officials were filling only 70-80 percent of the lake with water causing water shortage during summer.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) executive engineer M B Patil tried to persuade the farmers to withdraw the protest. He said that there are 11 more lakes in the taluk and the process of filling water is under progress. The farmers relented after CNNL executive engineer gave a written promise to them that water will be filled to the maximum level in 2022-23.