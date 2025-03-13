Championing Women’s Health: MSD and Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital Unite to Raise Awareness on Women’s Well-being

Bengaluru: Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital in partnership with MSD Pharmaceuticals launched ‘Together for Her Well-being,’ an initiative aimed at empowering women with knowledge about self-care and preventive measures for improved reproductive health. In 2022, India recorded over 1.5 lakh new cases of HPV related cancers, with cervical cancers being the 2nd most common cause of cancer in Indian women. Addressing these rising concerns, leading gynecologists from Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital highlighted the significance of preventive care and actionable steps women can take in safeguard their long-term reproductive health.

Recommendations from gynaecologists:

Annual visits to the gynaecologist: Girls should start visiting a gynecologist between the ages of 12 and 16, with yearly check-ups, recommended thereafter, regardless of whether they have started menstruating or not.

Ask your doctor about preventive vaccinations: It is essential for all women to stay informed and keep track of their own vaccination schedule and, if they are mothers, their children's vaccination schedule as well. As it is important to protect against harmful diseases before coming into contact with them. Women, who are the backbone of every family, especially need to stay informed about adolescent and adult immunizations that can help protect them from preventable diseases. These include HPV vaccination, MMR, Hepatitis B, and Varicella, among others.

Early detection and prevention: Talking with the doctor about recommended screenings for oneself can help prevent illness or diagnose it in the early stages allowing for timely interventions and optimal health outcomes. Regular check-ups, including pap smears, exams, and breast screenings, are crucial for early detection of potential health issues. Many reproductive health problems, including cervical cancer, can be detected early through routine screening.

Do not ignore signs: Seeking medical advice promptly can prevent complications.

Eat a healthy diet, exercise, managing stress and maintain a healthy weight: A balanced diet plays a significant role in hormonal regulation. Iron, folic acid, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids support reproductive health. A plant-based diet rich in leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and dairy alternatives can help maintain hormonal balance. Chronic stress and inadequate sleep can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to irregular periods and other health concerns. Practicing mindfulness, yoga, and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can help.

Dr. Poornima Ramakrishna - Sr. Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital added, “Every woman must take control of her health and build a secure future. By educating themselves about vaccinations, especially those that protect one from preventable diseases and cancers such as cervical cancer. By committing to annual gynecologist visits, focusing on early detection, and staying alert to potential warning signs, women can take meaningful steps to protect their well-being. I urge every woman to act now—speak to your doctor—and pave the way for a future where your health and aspirations remain unburdened by preventable illnesses.”

“Women have the ability to take control of their health and shape their future well-being,” stated Dr. Aparna Jha - Sr. Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology from Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital. “Maintaining good health is a lifelong commitment, and prevention is our most effective tool. Vaccinations, regular screenings, and early intervention can shield women from serious illnesses, empowering them to live strong, independent lives. I urge every woman to prioritize her health and take proactive steps toward securing her future.”

The Sr. Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital, Dr. Phani Madhuri said, “Taking proactive steps for better reproductive health is essential for every woman. By scheduling regular visits to their gynecologist, staying informed about important vaccinations like the HPV vaccine, and embracing routine screenings and preventive care, women can take control of their health and secure their long-term well-being. It’s not just about addressing issues as they arise—it’s about making proactive choices now to build a healthier future for themselves and their loved ones.”