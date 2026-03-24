Charred body of Ex MLAs son found in car near railway track

Dharwad: A partially burnt body found inside a car near a railway track in Ramapura village has triggered shock and suspicion of a brutal murder, with police suspecting that the victim could be Raju Bolashetty (53), son of former MLA Baburao Bolashetty from Bailhongal in Belagavi district.

The incident came to light after a car belonging to Raju Bolashetty was discovered near the railway track in a secluded area. The body inside the vehicle was found completely charred, making identification difficult.

According to initial reports, Raju Bolashetty had been missing since Monday, raising strong suspicions that he may have been murdered and his body later set on fire to destroy evidence.

“A body was found inside the car in a completely burnt condition. Prima facie, it appears that the vehicle was set ablaze after the incident. We are verifying the identity of the deceased,” a police officer said.

Investigators suspect that the victim may have been killed elsewhere and the body transported to the isolated spot before being set on fire using petrol. The remote location near the railway track has further strengthened the theory of a pre-planned crime.

Teams from the Dharwad Rural Police rushed to the spot and have begun a detailed investigation. Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya also visited the scene to take stock of the situation.

Forensic experts, including fingerprint specialists, have been deployed to gather crucial evidence. “The body is completely charred, and identification is not possible at this stage. We are collecting all possible forensic clues. Confirmation will be made only after the forensic science laboratory report,” another officer said.

Meanwhile, a friend of the missing man, Sridhar, confirmed that the burnt vehicle belongs to Raju Bolashetty. “The car found at the spot is his. We are deeply concerned as he has been missing since yesterday,” he said.

Raju Bolashetty, though from a political family, was known locally as a progressive farmer and was not actively involved in politics. Villagers described him as a soft-spoken person who maintained cordial relations with everyone and supported children’s education in the village.

Police have registered a case and are probing all angles, including personal enmity and financial disputes, to establish the motive behind the suspected murder.