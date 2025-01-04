Chef Vikas Khanna gifts actor Anne Hathaway Mysore Sandalwood soap

Bengaluru: Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway gets a whiff of Mysore Sandalwood soap; thanks to chef Vikas Khanna. Vikas Khanna gifted Anne Hathaway the soap, along with his favourite novel, 'Kiss in Kashmir' by Monica Saigal, and a handcrafted marble box from Agra during her visit to his Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award-winning Indian restaurant, Bungalow, in New York on December 19.

The gift has gone viral now, when the official 'X' handle of Mysore Sandal-wood Soap, House of Mysore Sandal (@MysoreSandalIn) posted a thank you message on January 2. "We are honoured by Chef Vikas Khanna's thoughtful gesture of presenting the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap to actress Anne Hathaway. This moment celebrated the timeless legacy of Karna-taka's pride on a global stage," read the post.

Around the same time, Appaji Nadagouda, Chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited and MLA Muddebihal constituency also thanked Chef Vikas Khanna for his "gracious gesture" and for "bearing the torch of Karnataka's heritage on the global stage. "This act beautifully highlights the cultural richness and global appeal of our iconic brand," he wrote.

These "thank you" posts put the spotlight squarely on the soap and had people jump in with their two cents worth. 'X' user @naveen_gowda3, who calls himself "proud Kannadiga", promptly tagged Karnataka's Minister for Commerce and Industries, Infrastructure M B Patil (@MBPatil) telling him that "this is the right time to expand its reach by opening more stores worldwide".

"Let's make this iconic brand a global success," read his post further. An-other user called Don Modi (@wyte_Johnny) urged Patil to tie up with luxu-ry hotels in India and abroad. Arun Katiyar (@arunkatiyar) feels next time Khanna should gift his guests the "Millennium Super Premium Sandalwood Soap".

"Wouldn't that have been a better match for Bungalow?" he asked. Ashish Mahendra, another 'X' user asked

Patil to "send the premium range of My-sore Sandal Soap." Many also reminisced about how the soap had been a part of their childhood.