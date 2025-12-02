Chikkamagaluru imposes restrictions ahead of Datta Jayanti celebrations

Chikkamagaluru: Aheadof the annual Datta Jayanti celebrations at the historic Inam Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah in the Bababudangiri hills, the Chikkamagaluru district administration has enforced a series of precautionary restrictions to ensure law and order. Hindu organisations will hold the three-day Datta Jayanti event from December 2, prompting authorities to impose strict measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Due to the large-scale Shobha Yatra scheduled for December 3, the district administration has banned the weekly market in Chikkamagaluru city. On December 4, the day earmarked for Datta Paduke Darshan, major towns across the district—including Chikkamagaluru city—will partially shut down. The administration has instructed traders to keep shops and commercial establishments closed as a safety measure.

Furthermore, from today until 10 am on December 5, tourists have been barred from visiting the hill range comprising Mullayyanagiri, Seethalayyanagiri, and the Inam Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah. The restriction is aimed at preventing overcrowding and maintaining tight security in the sensitive region. Police across Chikkamagaluru district have been placed on high alert, with senior officials directing enhanced surveillance in all major localities.

In view of the expected influx of devotees and the sensitivity surrounding the Dattapeetha, security arrangements have been significantly stepped up. Alongside police deployment, more than 15 drone cameras are being used to monitor movement across the hill shrine and surrounding routes. A total of 28 checkposts have been set up, with round-the-clock vigil maintained by security personnel.

Photography and videography inside the shrine have been strictly prohibited during the celebrations. Authorities have also instructed devotees not to use plastic materials and to avoid littering on the pilgrimage routes. On December 4, the main day of Datta Jayanti, devotees will be allowed to enter the shrine from 6 am, but access will be halted after 2 pm due to crowd management concerns.

Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj reiterated that all celebrations will be conducted strictly in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines governing rituals and processions at the disputed Dattapeetha shrine.