Chikkamagaluru police lead creative charge against drug abuse

Chikkamagaluru: The Chikkamagaluru Police have captivated staff and student audiences with two consecutive drama performances, held at Tarikere and Narasimharajapura, as part of the state’s Drug Free Karnataka campaign. Launched under the evocative theme “Jagrutharagi Janare, Jagrutharagi” (Be careful, People, Be careful), these events were staged on Saturday, and Monday respectively.

The first performance took place on Saturday at the Government Pre-University College in Tarikere, where police personnel donned the roles of actors to depict the devastating effects of substance abuse. The event targeted educators and students alike, creating a vibrant platform for dialogue.

The use of local language and cultural elements resonated deeply, drawing a large crowd and sparking immediate discussions among attendees. The success of this initiative, marked by an engaged audience and a sense of urgency among the youth, set the stage for the follow-up event.

Building on this momentum, the second performance unfolded on Monday at the Government Pre-University College and High School in Narasimharajapura. Once again, police personnel took to the stage, delivering a compelling narrative that blended entertainment with a critical social message.

The choice of a school setting highlighted the police’s focus on educating younger generations, reinforcing the long-term impact of early intervention. Local authorities have lauded the initiative. By blending law enforcement with education and cultural engagement, these back-to-back performances in Tarikere and Narasimharajapura are paving the way for a healthier, more resilient society.

