Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s family-friendly, Abu Dhabi itinerary

Bengaluru: Looking back on their recent visits to Abu Dhabi, Chris Hemsworth shared how it’s the perfect choice for family travel, with days that mix high-energy fun with quality time you’ll remember for years to come.

“I love travelling to Abu Dhabi with the kids because there’s so much on offer. From action-packed thrills to calm, immersive and educational moments, Abu Dhabi has it covered. Experiencing nature, culture, and adventure together reminds us of what really matters: time shared, moments made, memories locked in.”

For Elsa Pataky, the easy mix of experiences makes travelling here so enjoyable as a family: “Abu Dhabi has this beautiful balance: thrilling adventures for the kids, cultural experiences for the adults, and endless opportunities for the whole family to connect and enjoy time together.”

Here’s where Chris and Elsa went on their latest visit

CLYMB Abu Dhabi

Try indoor climbing and skydiving on Yas Island. During their visit, Chris and Elsa’s family tried it all, with routes for all ages and experience Challenge yourself in the skydiving chamber or try to tackle progressively harder climbing routes, from beginner level to advanced.

Surf Abu Dhabi

On Hudayriyat Island, Surf Abu Dhabi offers controlled wave conditions suitable for first-time surfers and almost every age. Sessions can be tailored to different abilities, so it’s an easy way for parents and children to try a new sport in a relaxed, with plenty of options for food and drinks.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

The fast-paced rides and indoor attractions are designed for all ages, making it easy for families to spend an entire day together. Families can move between high-energy experiences and gentler rides, entertaining little ones alongside adults with a need for speed.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Explore themed lands inspired by well-known characters, from Batman to Scooby Doo and The Flintstones, with rides and interactive experiences designed for all ages. It’s a colourful and fun space for families looking for a full day of entertainment together.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

Art meets innovation with this interactive environment where immersive digital art installations respond to your every move. The unique spaces encourage curiosity and exploration, making it a natural stop for families looking to slow their pace and enjoy creative moments.

Yas Waterworld

Inspired by Emirati pearl-diving heritage, Yas Waterworld has a wide range of slides, wave pools and family-friendly rides. With 60+ attractions designed for different age groups, there’s space for both high-energy fun and relaxed downtime.

Beyond Chris and Elsa’s itinerary, families can explore new cultural highlights, like Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, or take a short trip to Al Ain Region, where culture, nature and heritage offer even more ways to spend time together—just 90 minutes from Abu Dhabi City or Dubai.















