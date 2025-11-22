City gears up for Hiriyara Habba 2025

Bengaluru: Bengaluru will host the annual Hiriyara Habba – The Elder’s Festival – on November 23, bringing together senior citizens from across the city and neighbouring regions for a full day of cultural expression, community interaction and personal enrichment. The celebration, to be held at St. Joseph’s Institute of Management from 10 am to 5 pm, has grown into one of the city’s most visible platforms dedicated to honouring the wisdom, contributions and ongoing aspirations of older adults.

Unlike traditional events where seniors play a passive role, Hiriyara Habba places them at the heart of the programme. Participants will perform, exhibit their creations, run stalls, organise sessions and volunteer, reflecting the festival’s philosophy that ageing is not a phase of withdrawal but one of renewed energy, learning and social participation.

The 2025 edition has expanded its offerings to meet emerging needs of senior citizens. A key feature will be digital literacy and cybersecurity workshops aimed at bridging technology gaps and helping older adults navigate the digital world confidently and safely. With cybercrime increasingly targeting vulnerable users, organisers believe digital empowerment is central to independence.

Health and wellness services form another major component. Partner organisations including Cadabams, Aster DM, Sodexo and Khyaal will offer health screenings and assessments to encourage proactive monitoring and preventive care. Legal consultations will also be available, covering estate planning, property and succession rights, elder abuse prevention and safe caregiving systems.

Speaking ahead of the event, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairperson of Vayah Vikas, noted that social participation and engagement are vital for cognitive health, pointing to extensive research linking active social environments with resilience in ageing. Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health and a founding member of Vayah Vikas, said regular health monitoring and awareness are key to ensuring seniors enjoy not only long life but healthy, independent living.

A strong intergenerational focus remains central to the festival, with families, students and volunteers participating alongside seniors to foster mutual learning and respect. Through music, performances, traditional games, discussions and shared moments of celebration, Hiriyara Habba aims to strengthen the social fabric that supports senior citizens and recognises their indispensable role in society.