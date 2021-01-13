City ophthalmologist charged by NIA for IS links 

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet against Bengaluru-based ophthalmologist Abdur Rahman aka Dr Brave in connection with a probe into the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) module case.

He was arrested by the NIA on August 17.

Doctor Abdur Rahman alias Dr Brave, 28, is a resident of Basavanagudi here. Investigations by the NIA and other agencies allegedly revealed that Rahman travelled to Syria six years ago with two friends, a doctor and an engineer, when they were all in their early 20s and allegedly attracted by the ideology of the then nascent Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq.

According to the reports, Rahman has been charge-sheeted for furthering ideology and activities of proscribed terrorist organisation in connivance with co-accused Jahanzaib Sami and others for committing subversive/anti national activities across the country. During interrogation, Abdur Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with accused Jahanzaib Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further their activities.

The NIA had earlier filed a charge-sheet in September 20, 2020 against five accused persons identified as Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh, residents of Srinagar, Abdullah Basith of Hyderabad, Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri of Pune under sections 120B, 124A, 153A & 201 of IPC and sections 13, 17, 18, 38, 39 & 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This case was initially registered by Delhi Police Special Cell in March 2020 pertaining to arrest of Wani and Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi. On learning that the couple were associated with the banned ISKP, a part of ISIS and were planning anti-national activities, NIA had re-registered the case in the same month and took over the investigation.

Abdur Rahman hails from a family of doctors. He was practising in an eye clinic run for several years by his father Dr Naseerullah Sharif in west Bengaluru. His older brother Mohammed Sharif is a dentist with a dental clinic. As a student of MBBS at Bangalore Medical College, Rahman got radicalised listening to the online lectures of hard-line Islamic preachers including 'Anwar Awlaki'.

It is learnt that subsequentlySS) he met other radicalised youth and travelled to Syria in December 2013 and participated in various terrorist activities.

According to NIA, Rahman was involved in developing a medical application for treatment of terrorists as well as a laser guided anti-tank missile application for controlling the trajectory of the missiles using a pulse receiver and pulse transmitter for enhancing their effectiveness for furthering the cause of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).