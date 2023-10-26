CM chairs high level meeting of Rajyotsava Award Selection Committee

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested that the Rajyotsava Award should be bestowed upon the most deserving. Regional justice must be followed. All castes, religions and genders should get representation while selecting the awardees.

He was speaking at the high-level meeting of the Kannada Rajyotsava Award Selection Committee held under his chairmanship here on Thursday.

The members of the selection committee opined that 10 awards should be given to organizations that have worked in favour of Kannada in the background of 50 years of renaming the state as Karnataka. 68 Rajyotsava awards are to be conferred this year and it was decided in the meeting to give away 10 awards to organizations on the occasion of Karnataka Sambhrama.

The Chief Minister said that since the number of applicants was very high for Rajyotsava awards, our government had previously decided to give as many awards as the number of years of Karnataka Ekikarana.