CM directs police to ensure tight security in city

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed police and other concerned departments to take stringent measures to prevent any untoward incidents in Bengaluru during New Year celebrations. He emphasised that maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of citizens, especially women, should be the top priority.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting at the Home Office, Krishna, on Monday with senior police and departmental officials, during which he reviewed the precautionary measures being put in place for the celebrations.

During the meeting, Siddaramaiah directed officials to take all necessary steps to ensure women’s safety and to prevent any kind of unpleasant incidents. He also instructed that adequate BMTC bus services should be arranged in large numbers after midnight so that people can return home safely and conveniently following the celebrations.

Special attention was asked to be paid to crowded areas such as Mahatma Gandhi Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Koramangala and Indiranagar. The Chief Minister stressed the use of modern technology to effectively manage crowds and prevent any mishaps in these locations.

For security arrangements, around 20,000 police personnel will be deployed across Bengaluru, including 1,200 personnel drawn from other districts. Siddaramaiah instructed officials to deploy a higher number of women police personnel and to actively utilise the services of the ‘Chennamma’ women police squads.

To ensure smooth conduct of New Year celebrations, the city has been equipped with four control rooms, 78 watch towers, 164 women help desks and 55 ambulances. Officials informed the Chief Minister that over the last three days, 3,500 cases of drink-and-drive violations have already been registered.

The Chief Minister also announced that two-wheeler movement will be prohibited on 50 flyovers in the city on New Year’s night as a precautionary measure.

He further warned officials to maintain constant surveillance on troublemakers and ensure that dangerous activities such as wheeling are strictly prevented. Siddaramaiah directed police to take uncompromising action against drug-related activities, stating that such offences will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The meeting was attended by Minister Dr G. Parameshwar, the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, Director General of Police Dr M.A. Saleem, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, and other senior police and government officials.