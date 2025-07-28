CM: Karnataka ranks number one in per capita income among states

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asserted that “due to the implementation of the five guarantee schemes by our government, Karnataka has become number one in the country in terms of per capita income”. He also claimed that BJP leaders do not understand economics. He was speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development works and a beneficiaries’ meeting held in the Arasikere Assembly constituency.

“Karnataka is now ranked number one in the country in terms of per capita income. The main reason for this is the increased purchasing power of the people. And the increase in purchasing power is a direct result of our guarantee schemes. BJP leaders don’t understand economics. That’s why they’re spreading false propaganda claiming that the state government has no money for development. Even if they try to mislead the people with politically motivated lies, the people of Karnataka will not be fooled,” CM Siddaramaiah asserted.

He said that in the government’s performance review meetings, lakhs of beneficiaries had come forward to express their gratitude, which proved that the Congress government had delivered on its promises.

He further explained that while Rs 1.20 lakh crore had been allocated for developmental projects, Rs 56,000 crore was being spent on guarantee schemes to deliver development directly to people’s doorsteps.

Speaking about the national-level conference of backward communities held in Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had clearly expressed his understanding of the issues faced by backward communities. He stated that the Congress government had formulated programs for the uplift of Backward Classes, women, Dalits, the oppressed, and the poor from all castes.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that Congress was the only party that designed and implemented programmes aimed at achieving social justice, uplifting the poor, and upholding the values of the Constitution. He challenged the BJP to look at history and see that only the Congress had consistently worked to implement social justice, both in the state and at the national level.

He praised local Arasikere MLA Shivalingegowda, saying he was focused on both carrying out people-centric development works in the constituency and presenting the party and government’s pro-people initiatives effectively in the Legislative Assembly. Expressing confidence, he said that Shivalingegowda, already elected four times, will definitely win again in the next election.