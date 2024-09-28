CM receives grand welcome amid protests, BJP seeks his resignation

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was greeted with a grand welcome by his supporters as he arrived in Mysore on Friday. Fans celebrated his arrival with traditional performances of Veeragase, *Tamate, Mangalavadya, and drums at the airport, holding posters declaring “We are with you” as a show of solidarity with the CM. The supporters also raised slogans in favour of both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, while voicing their opposition to the BJP.

However, the mood took a dramatic turn when the fans expressed their anger towards Mari Gowda, the current president of the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), who was present to welcome the CM. Accusing Gowda of being the cause of the CM’s troubles, the agitated crowd confronted him, shouting, “All this happened because of you, you are the cause of the CM’s situation.” Tensions rose quickly, but the police intervened to defuse the situation, escorting the MUDA president out of the airport premises by car.

Simultaneously, the BJP’s Mysore district unit staged a protest demanding CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation over his alleged involvement in the MUDA land scam. The BJP accuses the CM of being embroiled in the controversy, which has drawn significant public and political attention. The protest took place just as CM Siddaramaiah prepared to begin a three-day tour of the district, where he is scheduled to attend several key events.

The BJP protest escalated when MLA Srivatsa, along with other prominent party leaders, attempted to storm the venue of the Karnataka Development Program (KDP) meeting that the CM was attending at the Mysore Zilla Panchayat hall. The BJP leaders intended to confront Siddaramaiah and demand his resignation during the meeting. However, the police were quick to intervene, arresting Srivatsa and several local BJP leaders before they could enter the meeting venue. In anticipation of potential disruptions, security was significantly tightened throughout Mysore, especially around the Zilla Panchayat, where the CM’s meeting was scheduled. The police maintained a heavy presence to prevent any untoward incidents, ensuring that the protests remained contained. Despite the tension between the two political camps, the situation remained largely under control due to the swift action of law enforcement.

The BJP continues to intensify its calls for Siddaramaiah to step down, citing the MUDA land scam as grounds for his resignation. This protest adds to the growing political pressure on the CM, as investigations into the land allotment controversy proceed.

Despite the protests, CM Siddaramaiah is set to continue his three-day tour of Mysore district, participating in various public programs and government meetings.

The KDP meeting held today was the first of many engagements lined up for the CM during his visit. The political climate in Mysore remains heated as the BJP continues its campaign against the state government, while Siddaramaiah’s supporters rally behind him in a show of strength.

As the CM proceeds with his schedule, the police remain on high alert, ensuring the safety and security of all events in light of the protests. The next few days will be critical for both the government and the opposition as the political drama in Mysore unfolds.