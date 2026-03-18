CM responsible for maintaining discipline among MLAs, says Shivakumar

New Delhi: Amid the leadership tussle, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday maintained that the responsibility of maintaining discipline among MLAs lies with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Interacting with the media here, Shivakumar, asked whether MLAs are holding meetings without informing the party leadership, said: "It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to control the MLAs. As the leader of the legislature party, the Chief Minister has the responsibility to ensure discipline among MLAs."

About reports that first-time MLAs held a dinner meeting seeking cabinet berths and that senior MLAs met the Chief Minister regarding the issue, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said: "I do not have information about the meeting with the Chief Minister. They have not met me to discuss it."

On the confusion over the Davanagere ticket, he said: "I do not have information about that. The Chief Minister and I have discussed the issue, but the report has not yet come. The Chief Minister has called the family members of Meti today and discussed the matter. Aspirants from Davanagere are meeting me. Yesterday I held discussions with the MP from that region and the district in-charge minister. I will submit a report to the high command leaders, and the final decision will be taken by the high command.”

Asked when the selection of candidates would be completed, he said: "It will be finalised within two to three days."

On Congress MP from Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi, quitting the party and joining the BJP, he said: “It came as a surprise that a loyal Congress leader has left the party. I tried to speak with him, but by then he had already made his decision. We did not expect this. He was considered a role model in the Congress party.”

On similar developments having taken place twice within a month, he said: “I will not react much on this. Sitting MLAs and senior leaders leaving the party is a loss. The Congress party is strong in Assam, and I know how much impact this could have. However, the people of Assam want change. We will hold a meeting at Indira Bhavan.”

About the Defence Ministry not cooperating despite requests made for many years, Shivakumar said: "No. The Defence Ministry is now gradually addressing the issue. Similar problems exist in other states as well, and they have said that a comprehensive decision will be taken."

Asked whether discussions were held about restrictions on developing or establishing another airport until 25 years are completed, he said: "Kempegowda International Airport will complete 25 years in 2033. By then, we must complete all preparations, including land acquisition. If the Bengaluru Airport Limited undertakes the project, this restriction will not apply. If it is given to others, then such restrictions will remain.”

About protests against the NICE company, he said: "Those who lost their land must be given sites and compensation. What is wrong with farmers demanding that? If they have not received it even after 25 years, whether it is the fault of the government or the NICE company is another matter. People who lost their property cannot remain silent. New laws have also come into effect now."