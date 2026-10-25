CM sanctions prosecution of IAS officer in KPSC question paper leak case

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has granted sanction to prosecute IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with the alleged question paper leak in the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s recruitment examination for veterinary officers. The case is being investigated separately by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Special Investigation Team and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the Chief Minister’s statement on X, the government will not tolerate corruption or actions that jeopardise the future of young people. He said transparency and integrity in public recruitment were priorities and that those responsible for undermining the credibility of the recruitment system would not receive protection.

The ED investigation reportedly found that the question paper, along with answers, was leaked a day before the examination. Gangwar, who was serving as examination controller at the time, allegedly misused his official position to pass the confidential material to prime accused Basavaraj Kannale.

Kannale and his associates allegedly took candidates to a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where they were given access to the leaked questions and answers before the examination. Vehicles were reportedly arranged to ensure that the candidates reached their examination centres on time the following day.

Investigators alleged that the accused initially demanded around Rs 80 lakh from each candidate, with the amount later negotiated to between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.

Advance payments were allegedly collected in cash and through bank accounts, while signed blank cheques and promissory notes were obtained for the remaining amounts.

The ED also reportedly traced suspicious transactions to an account at Om Lakshmi Souharda Cooperative Society in Bidar. The investigation allegedly uncovered attempts to conceal proceeds through gold purchases, cash payments for air travel and benami bank transactions.

Several FIRs were registered at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha police station before the case was transferred to the CID’s special investigation team. The ED subsequently launched a separate probe into suspected money laundering. The prosecution sanction marks a significant step in the case, though the allegations against the officer remain subject to judicial proceedings.