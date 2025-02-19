CM Siddaramaiah has British mentality of divide and rule: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka Congress government, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of having a "British mentality of divide and rule". She said the CM should stop pointing fingers at the Centre on every pretext and govern efficiently or resign from the post.

She urged the Chief Minister to either provide good governance or step down.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Shobha Karandlaje alleged that CM Siddaramaiah was trying to divide major communities in Karnataka. “He is trying to split Lingayat, Vokkaliga, and Brahmin communities into sub-castes. He wants to divide all major communities. He has the mindset of British rulers,” she claimed.

“There is not a single significant development in the state. CM Siddaramaiah, stop pointing fingers at the Central government and focus on governance. Otherwise, resign and step down,” she demanded.

She further alleged that the cost of essential commodities was rising daily in the state. “The Congress came to power by making guarantees, but these promises have not been fulfilled. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which assured Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of BPL families, is not reaching the beneficiaries. They promised free travel for women, but bus services have been halted, and buses are not leaving the depots,” she claimed.

“When questioned about the failure of guarantee schemes, CM Siddaramaiah claims he is unaware and asks whether they are actually being stopped. Despite holding the Finance portfolio, how can he not know? How can people believe such statements?” Shobha asked.

She also criticized the state government for not delivering on its promise of providing 10 kilograms of rice to each BPL family. “Even though the central government is willing to supply rice at a lower cost, the state government refuses to procure it. Nine new universities have been shut down, and existing universities are not receiving any grants,” she alleged.

“What is the fate of students who obtained certificates from these new universities? The government has not provided any clarification. Meanwhile, Revenue Department staff have not received their salaries,” she added.

Shobha Karandlaje further accused the Congress-led government of introducing a new tax system in Bengaluru. “If someone wants to construct a building in Bengaluru, they are forced to pay a bribe of Rs 100 per square foot,” she charged.

Speaking about the metro fare hike, she stated that CM Siddaramaiah had misled the public regarding the increase in ticket prices. “The fare hike was implemented based on the recommendations of the state government. The metro authorities wrote to the state government requesting the hike. Under pressure from the state, the Central government approved the revised fares,” she said.

She also alleged that law and order in Karnataka had collapsed. “Under the Congress government, those who harm cows are being labelled as mentally unstable. Police stations are being attacked, and maternal deaths continue in hospitals. If the Central government has to take responsibility for everything, then why CM Siddaramaiah is still in power?” she questioned.

She further criticized the Congress government, stating that while it boasts about its guarantees, it has simultaneously tripled the prices of essential goods. “Stop blaming the Central government for everything. Your government is bankrupt. Stop invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name for every issue. How many cabinet ministers have visited districts? How many review meetings have been held? Stop pointing fingers at the Centre. Govern efficiently or resign,” she urged.