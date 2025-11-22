CM urges Centre to halt maize imports; State to buy 10 lakh MT

Mysuru: ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah said the state government will extend all necessary support to farmers hit by the sharp fall in maize prices. Speaking to reporters at the Mysuru airport, he outlined the state’s plan to stabilise the market and protect growers.

The Chief Minister noted that despite an MSP of Rs 2,400 per quintal, procurement has not yet begun, prompting farmers to demand immediate intervention. Karnataka is expected to produce around 55 lakh metric tonnes of maize this season. Even as production has increased across several states, the Centre is importing nearly 70 lakh metric tonnes, which Siddaramaiah said has discouraged government procurement agencies such as NAFED and NCCF from purchasing local stock. This, he added, has triggered protests by farmers in parts of the state.

Siddaramaiah said instructions have been issued to hold talks with distillery owners, many of whom have already stockpiled maize when prices were low. They will be asked to procure maize as per norms to ensure farmers benefit.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government will set up procurement centres to buy around 10 lakh metric tonnes of maize directly from farmers. He said Karnataka will formally urge the Union government to stop maize imports at a time when domestic production is abundant.

He also said the state has raised issues related to hesaru kalu (green gram) and will request the Centre to revise the FAQ standards for procurement. A team will visit Delhi to follow up on the matter. Siddaramaiah added that he recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek compensation for crop losses caused by heavy rains. Nearly 15.5 lakh hectares of crops have been damaged this year, and he expressed confidence that the Centre would respond positively.

Commenting on reports of Congress MLAs travelling to Delhi to meet party high command, Siddaramaiah said any decision on leadership or cabinet reshuffle will be taken by senior leaders, and all party members must abide by it. Reaffirming his commitment, he said he has fulfilled the guarantees promised to the people and will continue as Chief Minister, including presenting future state budgets. He is expected to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to Bengaluru on Thursday.