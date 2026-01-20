Codava National Council reiterates demands for autonomy and constitutional safeguards on Republic Day

Madikeri: The Codava National Council (CNC) on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day reaffirmed its long-standing demands seeking constitutional, cultural and political safeguards for the Indigenous Codava community.

In a statement, the CNC said it was asserting what it described as “Codava conscience, consensus and consciousness,” and renewed its call for the creation of a Codavaland geo-political autonomy under Articles 244 and 371 of the Constitution, read with relevant schedules. The organisation reiterated its demand for self-rule, self-determination rights, and recognition of Codavas as an Indigenous community, including a separate ethnic Scheduled Tribe classification.

The CNC also demanded protection of traditional Codava Gun-Thok practices as a religious activity under Articles 25 and 26, inclusion of the Codava mother tongue “Codava Thak” in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and recognition of Codava cultural heritage under UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. It further sought declaration of Talacauvery as a Codava pilgrimage site and allocation of Cauvery river water share to Codavaland under international water-sharing principles.

Among other demands, the CNC called for the establishment of genocide and war memorials at identified locations in Kodagu under Article 49 of the Constitution, implementation of an Inner Line Permit system to prevent demographic changes, and exclusive reserved Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies for Codavas during the 2026 delimitation exercise.

The organisation also sought restitution of ancestral Codava properties allegedly alienated during earlier regimes and demanded a separate code for Codavas in the forthcoming National Population Census 2026–27 under caste, religion and language columns.

The CNC said it has been pursuing these demands peacefully for over three decades and announced that its volunteers would observe a peaceful programme near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Madikeri on January 26, 2026.