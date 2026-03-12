Coffee planter killed in elephant attack in Kodagu, third death in days sparks concern

Madikeri, : Human–elephant conflict continues to escalate in Kodagu district of Karnataka, with a coffee planter losing his life in a fresh wild elephant attack near Siddapur in Virajpet taluk on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Ganapathi (49), a coffee grower who had gone to his plantation near Siddapur when the tragic incident occurred. According to local sources, a wild tusker suddenly attacked him inside the coffee estate, leading to his death on the spot.

The incident took place near the high school area in Siddapur. Following information about the attack, officials from the forest department and police rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

This marks the third death in Kodagu district within a short span due to elephant attacks, raising serious concerns among residents about the increasing movement of wild elephants in human settlements and plantations.

Just a few days ago, a PUC student named Poojya was killed in a similar attack in Bettattur village in Madikeri taluk. Reports said the girl had arrived on a motorcycle with her parents and had barely stepped down when an elephant suddenly emerged from the darkness and attacked her.

In another tragic incident reported within ten days, former gram panchayat member Jalajakshi from Walnoor in Kushalnagar taluk also died after being attacked by a wild elephant.

Frequent attacks by elephants in coffee estates and near roads have left villagers living in fear. Residents say people are now hesitant to step out of their homes, especially during early morning and evening hours when elephants are most active.

Angry villagers have criticised the forest department, accusing authorities of failing to control elephant movement and protect local communities.

Locals have demanded immediate steps such as stronger elephant barriers, increased forest patrols and long-term measures to reduce human–wildlife conflict in the region.



