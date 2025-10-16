Live
College Student Brutally Murdered Near Malleshwaram Railway Track; Love Rejection Suspected
Bengaluru, A shocking murder has rattled Bengaluru after a 20-year-old college student, Yamini Priya, was found dead near the railway tracks behind Mantri Mall in Malleshwaram. Police suspect that she was killed by a man named Vignesh after she allegedly rejected his romantic advances.
According to preliminary investigations, Yamini, a B.Pharm student, left home around 7 a.m. saying she had an exam. After finishing college and heading home in the afternoon, she was attacked from behind by a bike-borne assailant. The attacker slit her throat with a sharp weapon and fled the scene.
Police said the assault appeared to be premeditated. It is suspected that before attacking her, the accused threw chilli powder into her eyes to disable her. Severe bleeding from her neck and face led to her immediate death on the spot.
The Srirampura police rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. A case has been registered, and a search is underway to apprehend the suspect, identified as Vignesh. Preliminary findings suggest the murder was motivated by unreciprocated love.
Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and gathering witness statements. The brutal daylight murder has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over women’s safety in the city.