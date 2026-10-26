Comment on PM Modi: AICC chief Kharge showed pettiness despite seniority in public life, says Kumaraswamy

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Monday criticised Congress President for his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that Mallikarjun Kharge had displayed pettiness despite his long experience in public life.

It can be noted that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a major political controversy on Sunday by replying "Modi ka baap bhi jayega (Even Modi's father will go)" to an audience member during an event in Patna, Bihar.

In a media statement, Kumaraswamy said Kharge’s remarks made while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi were derogatory and a clear violation of political decorum. He said the comments mocked human values and reflected what he described as a hidden cruel mindset.

Recalling the Kannada composition of sant-poet Purandara Dasa, Kumaraswamy said, “Aachaaravillada naalige, ninna neech buddhiya bidu naalige,” which urges an ill-mannered tongue to abandon its base thoughts. He said Purandara Dasa's words were perhaps intended to correct tongues that resorted to such language.

Kumaraswamy said Kharge’s remarks targeting the Prime Minister’s father for political purposes were unacceptable and could not be tolerated. He said Kharge’s conduct was not merely an expression of frustration but was also shameful.

Describing the remarks as the height of the Congress party’s decline, Kumaraswamy said Kharge should apologise to Prime Minister Modi and preserve the dignity associated with his seniority in public life.

It can be noted that Karnataka BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Monday criticised Kharge for his remarks, alleging that the comments reflected a decline in the Congress party's political culture and showed its frustration.

Karnataka Home, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday defended his father and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP of creating an issue out of a non-issue and selectively targeting the Congress leadership after themselves making derogatory remarks over the years against the Congress leadership.

Priyank Kharge referred to remarks allegedly made by Prime Minister Modi about former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He also cited the controversial descriptions of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi as a “Jersey cow” and of Rahul Gandhi as a “hybrid calf” and "Pappu", questioning the BJP's claims of maintaining political decorum.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday against Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against the Prime Minister. The protest was organised under the leadership of R. Ashoka and Legislative Council Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs participated in the demonstration, condemning the Congress President's remarks and demanding accountability for the language used against the Prime Minister.



