Comparing Bengaluru to epicentre of terror is an insult to city: H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Taking strong exception to claims by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya that Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday termed it as an 'insult' to the city.

The former chief minister without mentioning Surya's name urged the saffron party to seek apology from the person concerned for the "trivial" comment, as he expressed apprehension that statement might have been part of conspiracy by the north Indian political lobby, unable to digest Bengaluru's growth.

"Statement from some immature within the BJP that Bengaluru has become epicentre of terror activities was an insult to Bengaluru.

I have seen in the media the misery that chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had to face during a press conference, unable to defend the statement. This immature statement was also an insult to seniors in BJP," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Noting that Bengaluru was not limited to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (civic body) polls, or 28 assembly segments or 4 Lok Sabha segments, Kumaraswamy said it is our pride.

Such a trivial statement 'insulting' the city just for polarising the votes was an offence, and the BJP has to seek apology from the person concerned, he said.

Claiming that Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had on Sunday said he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.

A day after becoming the president of the BJP's youth wing, Surya had said many terror modules have been busted in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, in the recent past. The terrorist groups want to use the city as an 'incubation centre' for terror activities.

Yediyurappa on Monday had played down Surya's statement while endorsing the need for a NIA division in the city.

Pointing out that some people with alleged terror links were caught after D J Halli violence, Kumaraswamy said, "Our criticism should be against terrorists and not against the place which is giving food, shelter and life to crores of people like a mother.

Just because terrorists were caught here, Bengaluru does not belong to them. Bengaluru is ours." Bengaluru that was established by Kempegowda's (city's founder) sacrifice, is today world renowned, it is growing faster than any other city in the country, he said adding that there are apprehensions that this remarks were part of a conspiracy by the north Indian political lobby, unable to digest the city's growth.

".. for some people infatuation towards the north is more than the respect of the motherland," he further added.

Surya's statement has drawn criticism from Congress too. "BJP MP @Tejasvi_Surya calling Bengaluru, a global city known for Technology and Innovation, as an epicenter of terror is highly condemnable.

GDP growth has crashed and with such statements, which investor will come to Bengaluru & Karnataka? Will PM and FM @nsitharaman answer?" KPCC President D K Shivakumar tweeted on Monday.