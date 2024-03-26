Congress faces delay in finalising candidate list in Karnataka; top leaders lobby for kin

Bengaluru: The Congress party’s announcement of candidates for the remaining four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka encounters a delay, with internal dynamics and lobbying efforts playing a significant role.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniappa’s insistence on nominating his son-in-law, Chikkapeddappa, from the Kolar constituency, has contributed to the delay. Similarly, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa is advocating for his son, Sunil Bose’s candidacy from Chamarajanagar. The party is closely monitoring the BJP-JDS dynamics and awaits their candidate declarations, particularly for Kolar, before finalising its list.

Despite facing opposition from local MLAs, the lobbying efforts of the two ministers persist, according to a senior Congress figure. Strategically, the Congress may consider countering a potential JDS Bhovi candidate with its own contender, such as Dr. L Hanumantiah or another SC representative.

Former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has conveyed to AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge that party leaders, including constituency MLAs and unsuccessful candidates, oppose Muniyappa’s demand.

Ramesh Kumar has proposed SC Bala member C M Muniyappa for the Kolar seat, with Kharge expected to decide after consulting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Originally planning to field Mahadevappa in Chamarajanagar to elevate him to national politics, Siddaramaiah faced resistance from Mahadevappa, leading to the nomination of Sunil Bose.

Despite former MP V S Ugrappa’s aspirations, Sandur MLA E Tukaram’s candidacy has been finalised for Bellary. In the Chikkaballapur seat, contenders vie for candidacy, with Raksha Ramaiah, son of former Minister Sitaram, emerging as a formidable candidate against lobbying by former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily and former Minister H N Sivashankar Reddy. Ultimately, the High Command retains discretion in finalising the candidates for the four seats, according to a senior party leader.