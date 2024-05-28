‘Congress family’ initiative to strengthen the party at booth level: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that Congress party would launch a new initiative called ‘Congress family’ to strengthen the party at the booth level.

Speaking at the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the KPCC office, he said, “The Party is launching a new initiative called ‘Congress family’ in order to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Under the initiative, 50 party workers would be identified and enrolled in each booth. All party activities would involve these 50 booth workers. All party leaders have to build and nurture these party workers in every booth. We are calling for a meeting of the party workers on June 1 regarding this, all party leaders must be prepared for this new initiative.”

Monthly meeting of CM with party workers

“The Chief Minister and I have decided to meet up party workers every week from now on. I have already discussed this plan with the Chief Minister and we will organise these meets soon. This meet is only for Congress party workers and primary members.

The dates for these meets would be finalised a week in advance so that party workers can plan. This initiative is taken up keeping in mind the fact that we are unable to meet party workers, who come from far-away places, due to busy schedules.”

“This government is not a 4-year government, it is a 10-year government. We have to prepare for this from now itself. It is our duty to give priority to the Congress party office affairs. We have decided to build Congress party offices in each district. We are also planning to demolish the old party office on Race Course Road and build a new building,” he added.

“I urge all party leaders and workers to work hard for the Legislative Council elections. Our party must win 6 out of 6 seats. This will give us a majority in the Legislative Council and it will become easier for us to pass the bills,” he said.

*Nehru is the source of inspiration for Congress*

“Nehru’s legacy is an inspiration for the party and its workers. He laid a solid foundation for the country, but the BJP leaders are trying hard to change history but history can’t be changed,” he said. “The present Union government has been selling all the institutions that Nehru built. The public sector undertakings such as HMT, HAL, ITI, BHEL, ISRO, etc in Bengaluru provided employment to lakhs of people. But these institutions are being sold today by the BJP,” he lamented.

“Nehru had thought through the roadmap for the country. Nehru is the one who appointed Ambedkar to Constitution Drafting Committee, gave tricolour to the country and worked for the upliftment of women. Our government also is working hard for women’s empowerment through guarantee schemes. Nehru believed children as the future of the nation and hence his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day. The world looks up to his industrial policy, foreign policy and development plans even today,” he added. “You have worked hard to bring the party to power in the State. I believe the people of the country have blessed the India alliance and it would come to power in the country if EVMs function properly,” he said. “Nehru also worked as a party worker. All block Congress presidents who have for 10 years or two terms must make way for new faces,” he called on the party workers.