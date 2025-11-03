Constable by duty, teacher by passion: Meet Madhusudhan HN, the cop shaping young minds

Chamarajanagar: Ina world where time is a luxury, Madhusudhan HN, a police constable from Chamarajanagar, is proving that true service goes beyond the call of duty. Despite his demanding job at the Superintendent of Police’s office, he dedicates two hours every morning to providing free tuition classes for school students, ensuring that education reaches those who need it the most.

Since 2012, Madhusudhan has been conducting Swami Vivekananda Classes—a free tuition initiative that began with just 13 children and has now grown to more than 50 students from Class 1 to 10. He holds classes daily from 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM, just before starting his 9:30 AM to 10 PM police duty. Recently, he has started evening classes with the help of graudates who teach the students. They are being paid Rs 1,000 every month from Madhusudhan’s salary.

“It doesn’t take money to make a difference—just time and effort,” says Madhusudhan, who conducts these classes inside a temple, transforming it into a hub of learning and hope.

An Initiative That Started With a Temple Restoration

The tuition program took shape when Madhusudhan and a group of youngsters decided to restore an ancient temple and its kalyani (stepped tank) in their village. As the villagers supported their efforts, they took the initiative a step further and started free tuition classes to support students from government schools. We starter keeping Ganesha idol in 2012 for Ganesh Chaturti, from that moment I decided to conduct classes for these kids. As i was into NCC and NSS, I always had the urge to serve public.

As the tenple belongs to Muzrai Deparzment, it falls under C Grade category there are no funds provided from the government for its maintenance. So Madusudhan and a team of kids along with the help of the elders from the village have rejuvinated and protected the Venugopal Swamy temple which is 750 years old and has its own history

More Than Just Tuition – A Beacon for Competitive Exam Aspirants

Apart from daily tuition, Madhusudhan has set up a mini-library inside the temple premises, filled with books to help students prepare for competitive exams. Around 40 aspirants regularly visit this free study space. Seeing the impact, retired professor Ramanath from Bengaluru has also stepped in to conduct History and General Knowledge classes on weekends.

A Team Effort to Ensure Continuity

Madhusudhan doesn’t work alone—his team of six volunteers, all graduates and postgraduates, ensure that classes continue even when he is away on duty. The initiative has gained massive support from the villagers, inspiring more people to contribute towards education and social welfare.

Future Plans – Expanding the Reach of Knowledge

Madhusudhan’s next goal is to expand the library, adding more books to help students aspiring for government jobs. He also plans to conduct awareness programs on cleanliness, believing that community-driven initiatives can transform society.

“Self-help is the best help. If each of us takes up a cause, we can change lives,” says the 35-year-old constable, whose dedication proves that one person’s efforts can illuminate an entire village.

A True Hero in Uniform

Madhusudhan HN is not just a law enforcer but also a mentor, educator, and change-maker. His story is an inspiring reminder that real heroes are those who serve beyond their duty, leaving a lasting impact on future generations.