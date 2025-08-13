Consumer Groups and Public Health Experts Urge Citizens to Eliminate Mercury-Based Medical Devices

Bengaluru: In a strong call to action, public health experts, government officials, civil society organisations, and environmental advocates have urged the complete elimination of mercury-containing medical devices—such as thermometers and sphygmomanometers—in India. This appeal was made during a panel discussion hosted by Consumer VOICE and the Foundation for Sustainable Health India (FSHI) at Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, here on Tuesday (August 12) focused on the health hazards of mercury exposure, especially among children and women, and India’s commitment to the Minamata Convention on Mercury.

Mercury-containing thermometers and blood pressure monitors are only safe when intact. Once broken or improperly discarded, they release toxic mercury vapours, which can severely damage the lungs, kidneys, and nervous system. Mercury waste also contaminates air, water, and soil, entering the food chain and endangering entire populations.

Sharing insights from the infamous mercury contamination incident at a thermometer factory in Kodaikanal, Dr. Dennis Xavier, Professor and Head of Pharmacology at St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, highlighted the toxic nature of mercury, its health risks, and the importance of personal protection and safe disposal measures.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in partnership with WHO India, are phasing out mercury-based medical devices under the Minamata Convention—an international treaty aimed at protecting human health and the environment from mercury exposure. Public awareness is a core component of the Convention’s implementation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies mercury among the top 10 chemicals of major public health concern. Even small amounts can significantly affect the nervous, digestive, and immune systems, particularly in children. Mercury converts into methylmercury in the environment—a highly toxic form that accumulates in aquatic life and poses grave risks, especially to unborn and nursing infants.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Anil Joseph Pinto, Registrar of Christ University, welcomed the active role of civil society, healthcare professionals, and environmentalists in spreading awareness. He emphasized the importance of safe disposal practices and advocated for switching to non-mercury thermometers within households.

A 2011 study estimated that India releases approximately eight tonnes of mercury annually from medical measuring devices—nearly 69% from sphygmomanometers and the remainder from thermometers—mostly due to poor disposal practices.

“Exposure to mercury during pregnancy or lactation, or among women of reproductive age, poses severe risks to future generations. Eliminating mercury-based medical equipment and switching to digital and aneroid alternatives protects both people and the planet,” said Dr. Lalitha, Professor of Community Medicine, M.S. Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.

Dr. V. Nagappa, former Senior Scientific Officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, emphasized the importance of biomedical waste management and said “It is essential that all healthcare facilities strictly follow mercury spill protocols, invest in staff training, and adopt safer, mercury-free alternatives. Responsible action today will shield future generations from irreversible harm.”

Stressing that raising public awareness is critical, S. J. Chander, CEO of FSHI said

“This initiative empowers consumers to protect not just their families’ health but also reduce healthcare’s environmental footprint.”

Akshay Heblikar, a well-known environmentalist, reinforced the need for a swift transition to digital devices and improved waste management systems to mitigate environmental damage.

“The healthcare sector has successfully moved to mercury-free digital products that are both accurate and affordable. It’s time for households to do the same,” said Nilanjana Bose, from Consumer VOICE, a Delhi-based consumer advocacy group working on safety and rights for over two decades.