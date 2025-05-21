Cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict.

He spoke after signing an agreement to hand over Kumki elephants from the state to Andhra Pradesh and handing over the elephants. Ours is the state with the highest elephant wealth in the country. We have 3695 elephants, he said.

Preventing human-elephant conflict will prevent loss of life and crop damage. He said that it is for this important purpose that six Kumki elephants will be handed over to Andhra from the state.