Live
- Elon Musk Hints at Possible Tesla and xAI Merger Amid AI and Energy Push
- Heavy rains occur in Visakhapatnam, low lying areas submerged
- Banu Mushtaq Becomes First Kannada Author to Win International Booker Prize
- APCC chief launches an indefinite hunger strike in support of VSP workers
- Minister Seethakka Honors Young Minds at Unified Council Annual Awards Celebrations
- EPFO adds 14.58 lakh net members in March, 7.54 lakh new subscribers
- Babar, Rizwan, Afridi miss out as Pakistan name squad for Bangaldesh T20Is
- India’s strong domestic market cushions economy against global trade shocks: Report
- Expelled DMK functionary, wife seek anticipatory bail from Madras HC in sexual harassment case
- Cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: CM Siddaramaiah
Cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: CM Siddaramaiah
Highlights
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict.
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict.
He spoke after signing an agreement to hand over Kumki elephants from the state to Andhra Pradesh and handing over the elephants. Ours is the state with the highest elephant wealth in the country. We have 3695 elephants, he said.
Preventing human-elephant conflict will prevent loss of life and crop damage. He said that it is for this important purpose that six Kumki elephants will be handed over to Andhra from the state.
Next Story