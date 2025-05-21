  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: CM Siddaramaiah

Cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: CM Siddaramaiah
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict.

He spoke after signing an agreement to hand over Kumki elephants from the state to Andhra Pradesh and handing over the elephants. Ours is the state with the highest elephant wealth in the country. We have 3695 elephants, he said.

Preventing human-elephant conflict will prevent loss of life and crop damage. He said that it is for this important purpose that six Kumki elephants will be handed over to Andhra from the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick