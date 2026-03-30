Couple killed in bike-lorry collision near Bhadravati in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of a young couple after their bike rammed into a moving lorry from behind near HK Junction in Bhadravati taluk on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Babu (30) and his wife Savitri (26).

The couple hailed from Aravanahalli village in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district and were residing at Gauligere Camp. Both were employed at a veg food court in Shivamogga. Babu worked as a tandoori roti maker, while Savitri was employed as a helper. The couple had been married for just over a year.

According to preliminary police investigation, the accident occurred while the couple was returning home after finishing their work shift. As they were travelling from Hunaseghatta junction towards Shankaraghatta, a loaded lorry was moving ahead of them on a slightly elevated stretch of road. Due to the incline, the lorry reportedly slowed down.

Police said the bike, which was coming at a relatively high speed, failed to slow down in time and crashed into the rear of the lorry. The impact of the collision threw both riders onto the road, causing severe injuries. They died on the spot, officials confirmed.

The sudden accident has left locals shocked, with many pointing to poor visibility and road conditions as contributing factors. The stretch near HK Junction is known for uneven elevation, which can pose risks for fast-moving vehicles, especially during night hours.

A case has been registered at the Bhadravati Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Police are examining factors such as speed, road conditions, and visibility to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The incident highlights the growing concern over road safety, particularly on highways and junctions where heavy vehicles operate. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, maintain safe distances, and reduce speed while travelling on such stretches, especially at night.