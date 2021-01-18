CRG Solutions is Named SingleStore's Value-Added Reseller Partner

Bengaluru: SingleStore, The Database of Now for cloud-native modern applications, today announced a partnership with CRG Solutions. The business performance improvement company will act as SingleStore's value-added reseller (VAR) for India and the ASEAN markets. Together, SingleStore and CRG Solutions will enable enterprises in these parts of the world to drive insights from their dashboards faster and to operationalize their artificial intelligence (AI) at scale to reach their desired business outcomes.

"SingleStore is excited to partner with CRG Solutions, which has deep expertise in advanced analytics, big data management, data discovery, and visualization, in addition to strong domain expertise in both financial services, retail, CPG and telecommunications," said Gaurav Dhall, Vice President of APJ and the Middle East, and Managing Director for India at SingleStore.

"This relationship, with a proven and well-respected solution provider in this part of the world, enables us to rapidly gain a footprint in these sectors in India and accelerate our growth in the ASEAN region," he added.

Atul Vaidya, Vice President of India and the ASEAN region at CRG Solutions, added: "We could not be happier to bring SingleStore's unique solution to customers in India and the ASEAN markets. There is a huge push from our customers for 'Insights with an SLA' requiring real-time operational analytics. We are excited with the opportunity to deliver faster insights to more than 250 customers in banking, non-banking financial companies, telecom and retail establishments across Asia. Our partnership with SingleStore with make our already unrivaled solution set even stronger and more competitive."