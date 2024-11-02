Crowd surge at temple fair leaves several injured after stampede

Chikkamagaluru: The annual Deviramma fair, held at the revered Deviramma Temple amidst a hill in Chikkamagaluru, saw a surge of devotees on Thursday morning, culminating in a chaotic scene as crowds struggled to ascend the hill for darshan. Several devotees sustained injuries amid the overwhelming push forward by thousands of worshippers.

The fair is celebrated annually by local and regional devotees alike, typically attracting large numbers. This year however, crowd management faced significant challenges as an unexpectedly high volume of devotees gathered at the temple.

The situation quickly escalated as devotees, many eager to reach the temple, began pressing forward in tightly packed groups. Unfortunately, the lack of adequate space led to some people losing their balance, resulting in slips, falls, and minor trampling incidents.

Swift action was taken by local authorities and temple management, who mobilised emergency teams to address the situation. Injured individuals received immediate care, with those suffering minor injuries treated on-site. For others requiring more extensive care, arrangements were made for transportation to nearby hospitals.

Sources stated that the district’s health infrastructure was placed on high alert to handle any additional cases, ensuring that all who required prompt medical attention received it without delay. This year’s Deviramma Jatra has underscored the need for reinforced safety measures to accommodate the annual influx of devotees and prevent similar incidents in future celebrations.