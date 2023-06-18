Curtain Raiser for Investor Connect to bring together startups and investors

BENGALURU: BHIVE Workspace hosted a Curtain Raiser event and Investor Connect in partnership with India Startup Foundation to provide a platform to bring together startups and investors. This event was held at BHIVE’s HSR campus. The curtain raiser event at Bengaluru leading up to the India Startup Fest witnessed the confluence of over 500 growth stage startups, along with early stage, with more than 20 leading Venture Capitalists, HNIs, and Angel Investors, CEOs, and CXOs.



Apart from offering an opportunity to network with fellow startups and investors, the congregation also participated in interactive fireside chats with some of India's leading VCs. It also offered an opportunity for startups to gain insights from experienced investors, learn about market trends, and understand the expectations of potential investors. With over 600 RSVP registrations and an impressive turnout of more than 500 attendees, the event proved to be a hub of entrepreneurial activity. This diverse group engaged in productive 1:1 meeting with over 450 startups, creating an environment conducive to collaboration and growth.

The Chairperson and Convenor of India Startup Foundation, J A Chowdary said, “With a vision to reimagine the startup landscape in India, we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering a fledgling startup community that will enable them to unleash their full potential. The concept of Investor Connect is curated in a manner that allows freewheeling chats with fellow startup founders and investors and engaging fireside chats to touch upon the trend topics such as GTM strategy, customer acquisition, and handling economic headwinds among others. We are excited to partner BHIVE in this endeavor and host the event at India’s largest co-working space as a testament to our commitment to the startup ecosystem”.

Commenting on the event, the Co-founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace, Shesh Paplikar said, “As an organization committed to empowering the startup ecosystem, BHIVE has been at the forefront of building a conducive environment for startups entrepreneurs and bringing together startups and investors. We are delighted to host the Curtain Raiser for Investors’ Connect 2023 in partnership with Indian Startup Foundation at our HSR coworking space, which is also India’s largest, offering a unique opportunity for the startup community to come together and identify new opportunities, synergies while connecting with leading investors, Venture Capitalists, and HNIs. Such industry connects assume significance as an increasing number of VC firms and angel investors are looking for startups with unique business models and robust paths to growth and profitability”.

The event's success has paved the way for the highly anticipated ISF Flagship Conference 2023. Investor Connect 2023 in its first edition is scheduled to take place from August 10th to August 12th at Muddenali, Bengaluru. Organized by India Startup Foundation, India Startup Fest aims to engage, educate and empower startups towards creating innovative and sustainable enterprises. It is complementary to the initiatives of the Government of India such as Startup India, Digital India, Make-in-India, etc., and aims to bring together more than 10,000 startups to advance their missions and drive towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.