Bengaluru: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s leading agarbathi manufacturer, recently honored forest watchers and guards for their exceptional contributions to the protection of India’s forests and wildlife at the 12th Annual Wildlife Service Awards. The event took place on Saturday at M ChinnaswamyStadium , marking the conclusion of the 12th edition of the KSCA Tiger Cup 2024. This Public Trust organization, founded by former Indian cricket legends Sandeep Patil, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh, is dedicated to wildlife conservation efforts across India.

Venkatesh, Forest Watcher from Bhadra Tiger Reserve (Karnataka), Raghavendra Gouda, Forest Guard from Kali Tiger Reserve (Karnataka), A Arun Kumar, Guard from Coimbatore Wildlife Division (Tamil Nadu), and Sabu George, Forest Watcher from Periyar Tiger Reserve (Kerala), were each awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 in honor of their tireless efforts. Additionally, M N Jayachandran from Kerala and Sudhir Shetty from Karnataka were honored for their remarkable work in elephant conservation across Southern India’s forests. The event was graced by Former India Cricket Captain, Padma Shri, and Arjuna Awardee, G. R. Viswanath and Mr. Kiran Ranga, Director, N Ranga Rao & Sons, felicitating the forest heroes for their extraordinary dedication.