Cyclothon organised by Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre Whitefield

Bengaluru: To bring in awareness among people regarding the importance of better fitness to aid fertility in women, a Cyclothon was organised on Sunday by Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre Whitefield in association with Decathlon, Whitefield.

The 10 km Cyclothon commenced from the Kinder Women’s Hospital, flagged off by Shreevalli V, Chief Operating Officer. The event witnessed participation from close to 300 people. It ended at Decathlon Whitefield.



