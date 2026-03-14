Daughters perform last rites of uncle in Kadur, send message of gender equality

Chikkamagaluru: In a heartening incident that challenged traditional gender norms, two young women performed the last rites of their uncle, sending a strong message about gender equality in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka.

The incident took place in Chappattana village of Kadur taluk, where the final rites of a man were conducted by his nieces instead of male relatives, breaking a long-standing custom that traditionally restricts such rituals to men.

According to local sources, Vishwanath, a resident of Birur town and a member of the Bhavasar community, passed away on Thursday (March 12). Vishwanath did not have children of his own. However, his brother had two daughters, Aishwarya and Bhavana, who shared a close bond with him.

Following his death, Aishwarya expressed her wish to perform the last rites, stating that she considered Vishwanath like her own father. She informed her family members that she wanted to carry out the final rituals herself.

Initially, the proposal was discussed among the family members and elders of the Bhavasar community. After deliberations, they agreed to allow the daughters to perform the rites, marking a significant departure from traditional practices.

On Friday (March 13), Aishwarya, along with her sister Bhavana, carried out the funeral rituals according to Hindu customs. As part of the ceremony, the daughters carried the ritual earthen pot on their shoulders and walked around the mortal remains three times before performing the final rites.

The act drew attention from local residents, many of whom praised the family for supporting the daughters’ decision and promoting the idea of gender equality in religious and social practices.

Observers said the incident reflects the gradual change taking place in rural communities, where long-standing customs are being reconsidered in the light of modern values.

Local community members said such steps not only honour the emotional bond between family members but also send a strong message that daughters are equally capable of fulfilling responsibilities traditionally reserved for sons.

The event has since been widely appreciated in the region as a symbolic gesture promoting equality and social change.