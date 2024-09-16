DC cancels 32 acres of land illegally allotted to former minister’s wife

Chikkamagaluru: In a significant move, the district administration cancelled the title deeds of 32.21 acres of land in Chikmagalur s Shola forest, previously claimed by former Congress minister Sagir Ahmed’s wife. The district administration, led by deputy commissioner Meena Nagaraj, has revoked the Sagir family’s rights to the property and officially declared it as government land.

Specifically, bandidari (motor way) and footpath rights have been canceled in relation to the property under Fatima Bi’s name in survey number 5 of InamDattatreyaPeetha village within Chikkamagaluru taluk. This parcel of land had initially been allocated to another party but was illegally acquired by Fatima Bi in 1978. Due to this illegal transfer, the district administration took swift action to reclaim ownership and posted a notice at SagirAhmeds residence near Hanumanthappa circle indicating that the land had been seized.

This development comes against a backdrop of heightened vigilance following natural disasters such as landslides in Ankola, Shirur and ShiradiGhata as well as the Wayanad disaster. As part of efforts to address unauthorized construction within Chikmagalur forest zones, authorities were tasked with identifying such properties for further action.

Subsequently, based on reports submitted by concerned authorities following this directive, initiatives were put into place requiring immediate evacuation of resorts or homestays built after 2015 within these forest areas - including plantations and slums - without exception.

In light of these events prompting intervention from relevant authorities led by the forest department on illegal resorts or homestays within Chikkamagaluru forest zone limits; owners who have constructed properties there are being urged to submit revenue documents for review. These measures form part of wider efforts aimed at effectively tackling illegitimate claims on forest lands while ensuring accountability for all relevant stakeholders involved.