DCPU and Shishu Mandir Launch 'AASARE' to Boost Legal Adoption and Child Welfare in Bengaluru East

Bengaluru: Marking the observance of National Adoption Awareness Month, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) - Bengaluru East, in a landmark association with Shishu Mandir, successfully launched its month-long adoption awareness initiative, AASARE (Adoption Assistance and Support for Abandoned, Surrendered and Orphan Children Responsibly & Ethically), tcovering the Bengaluru East area.

The flagship event, "Drive for Aasare," featured a vibrant Women’s E-Auto Rally, effectively drawing public attention to the critical need for legal adoption and securing the fundamental right of every child to a loving family.

The rally commenced at the DCPU Office in K.R. Puram and culminated at Shishu Mandir, symbolizing the journey toward providing permanent, family-based care for abandoned, surrendered, and orphaned children.

AASARE aims to connect every eligible child with a permanent family through Mission Vatsalya's transparent process. The campaign focuses on promoting legal adoption, raising awareness about the Adoption Process of Children with Special Needs, and ensuring child safety through the MamatheyaThottilu (Cradle of Compassion). It strictly warns against the dangers and legal penalties associated with illegal adoption and child procurement.

The launch was attended by key dignitaries, underscoring the collaborative effort required for child protection Haleema, Project Director, Directorate of Child Protection, Bengaluru, Rajiv B S, Tahsildar, Bengaluru East, K.R. Puram; Smt. Reena Suvarna N, ACP, Whitefield & Senior Child Welfare Police Officer, SJPU; Ramesh V L, ACP, Traffic, Whitefield Division; and Chowdappa S H, Chairperson, CWC, Bengaluru East.

Haleema, Project Director, Directorate of Child Protection, Bengaluru, reinforced the legal mandate for child safety. “The theme for this year, “Non-Institutional Rehabilitation of Special Needs Children,”draws attention to the urgent need to prioritise family-based alternatives over institutional care. Every child deserves love, care, and a safe start to life. Abandoning an infant not only endangers an innocent life but is also a serious offense under the law. We urge parents and citizens, if you are unable to care for a child or find an abandoned baby, please contact the nearest Child Protection Unit or call the 1098 helpline. Together, we can ensure every child is protected and cherished.”

She detailed the penalties to warn the public:

Illegal sale or procurement of children: Punishable with rigorous imprisonment of up to 5 years and a fine of ₹1 lakh under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

If committed by a person in actual charge of the child (such as a hospital or nursing home employee): Punishable with imprisonment between 3 to 7 years and a fine of ₹1 lakh.