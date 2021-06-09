Delay in FMD vaccination leading to death of cattle in villages

Chamarjanagar: Several farmers are distressed over death of cattle due to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). A growing number of these cases are being reported from Heggadahalli, Kotekere, Bogayyanahundi, Senekatte, Shivapura, Bachihalli, Mangala and Yelachalli in Gundlupet taluk.

The department of veterinary and animal husbandry vaccinates cattle every six months against FMD. But this year owing to the second wave of coronavirus the regular FMD vaccination was not done. The last vaccination

was done in November-December 2020.

Speaking to The Hans India, Shivarudrappa , a farmer in Kotekere rued that he lost a pregnant cow worth over Rs 30 thousand due to the disease. He said most of the people in the village, particularly those without any land, have taken up dairy farming as it is a profitable alternative to agriculture.

If the disease goes unchecked poor farmers would be left without any source of living, Shivarudrappa said and demanded that State government give them suitable compensation. More than 50 cattle are said to have fallen prey to the FMD disease in the last one week in the taluk.

When The Hans India contacted, veterinary and animal husbandry deputy director Dr C Veerabhadraiah admitted that the FMD increased during the second half of May. "Our officials have given vaccination to cattle and the situation is under control.

Due to the Covid pandemic we could not vaccinate cattle in time," he said and appealed to farmers to be cautious about the FMD epidemic. He advised farmers to isolate the infected cattle and seek proper medical advice from veterinary doctors.

Farmer leader Mahadevappa said that many farmers have lost cattle and main source of livelihood. He warned of agitation if the State government does not vaccinate cattle immediately.