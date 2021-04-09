Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan unveils book by college principal

Bengaluru: Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education, on Thursday, released the book titled, Echoes: Our Times, Our Responses, written by Dr Sr Elizabeth C S, Principal, Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous.



Unveiling the book on Patraon's Day, Ashwath Narayan congratulated Elizabeth on her fine endeavour and appreciated her varied roles as an academician, psychologist, leader and an author. He said. "Dr Sr. Elizabeth C S has taken a lot of effort to enlighten citizens with her perceptions and thoughts that are based on her many years of learning. The book is a great achievement, one that would have an impact on generations to come."

Echoes: Our Times, Our Responses is a tribute to learning and reflections on various issues that challenge our times - mental and physical health, faith and contemplation, evolution of society, role of educational institutions, environmental issues and various other ramifications in life. The book tries to look at the various moral, ethical and social aspects of daily life through positive choices, compassion and humanitarianism. This collection of essays offers deep insights for educators, principals and teachers as they seek to inspire young minds with powerful words and ideas.

"The book is a humble attempt to leave for posterity the rich experience that I have gained from life. This book is a tribute to learning. Learning that comes from faith, experience and toil." Elizabeth, said while elaborating on her journey as an author.