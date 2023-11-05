Deputy director of Mines and Geology stabbed to death in her house

Bengaluru: A incident was reported in which the deputy director of Mines and Geology was brutally killed by stabbing, it took place in Subramanyapura, Bengaluru.



The deceased government officer, 43- years old, Prathima K S, was the deputy director of the Department of Mines and Geology. A native of Tirthahalli, Pratima lived in a rented house in Kuvempu Nagar near Dodkakalasandra in Subramanyapura.

Pratima was brutally murdered on Saturday night. Pratima's brother called her on the mobile on Sunday morning. When he went to the house after she did not answer his call, the incident of murder came to light. She was found lying dead on the floor with her throat slit; police yet to ascertain the crime motive.

Senior police officers are visiting the spot and conducting an investigation. On Saturday night at 8 o'clock Pratima was dropped to her residence by her driver. Pratima lives alone in Bangalore while her husband and son live in Theerthahalli. Who was at home with Pratima yesterday? The reason for the killing is yet to be known.

My sister was murdered for work related issue. Is it wrong to do government work honestly? The brother of murdered deputy director Prathima said.

At night, when her brother called, she had spoken to him. Later, the miscreants broke into Pratima's house, killed her and escaped. In the morning, when the neighbors came to the house, it came to light that she had been murdered. Nothing was stolen from the house where Pratima was staying. A planned murder is suspected. Officials of FSL have visited the place of incident and conducted inspection.

She was first suffocated and then strangled. Various teams have reached the spot and conducted an inspection. She has been living alone since five years. No items were stolen from the house. DCP South Division Rahul Kumar said three teams are investigating.

Pratima had no qualms about work. Bengaluru DC KA Dayanand said that Pratima had not made any serious allegations regarding the work.