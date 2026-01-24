Deve Gowda hits out at Cong-led K'taka govt, slams Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda came down heavily on the Congress-led government in Karnataka on Saturday, accusing it of attempting to politically finish off his family and warning that “our time will come”.

Deve Gowda also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of vote theft, stating that repeatedly raising the issue had resulted in the party winning only six seats in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Addressing a massive convention in Hassan, Deve Gowda said the programme sent out a loud and clear message that the JD(S) is “alive and kicking” in the state. He said the ruling Congress party and its allies had held two conventions in Hassan over the past two-and-a-half years to finish off the JD(S) and asserted that the gathering would convey to the entire country that the party remains strong under the leadership of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He said the event should also serve as a message to those who attempted to destroy the leadership of MLA H.D. Revanna by organising conventions in the district.

“The crowd here has sent a strong message to those in power in the state. The people are saying they stand with Deve Gowda and Revanna. Our opponents are playing games, but the time will come. When I say this, I have faith in the Almighty. Wait for some time,” he warned.

“Our opponents organised two conventions to destroy the JD(S). The people here have answered them. This is my Hassan. I will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all 18 NDA MPs from the state to Hassan, make them sit together, and get the work done on the IIT sanctioned to Hassan during Kumaraswamy’s tenure. I will also ensure the airport is inaugurated,” he said.

“Youngsters, mothers and people from across the state have come here to give a befitting reply to those towering personalities who tried to undermine us. My kidneys have failed and I undergo dialysis three times a week. Yet, this is the district that elected Deve Gowda since the 1960s and enabled him to become Prime Minister. I have never done injustice to any state,” he said.

“Our country has different castes and religions, with a population of 150 crore. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi came to Hassan and said Deve Gowda was a mediator for the BJP. Today, we are allies of the BJP and part of the NDA. Kumaraswamy is handling the Heavy Industries portfolio at the Centre,” he said.

Referring to MLA Revanna, Deve Gowda said, “Revanna worked day and night for this district and struggled for its development. With the aim of destroying him, when I was staying at my daughter’s house in Bengaluru, police arrived and arrested him. Today, SIT officers are being rewarded by those in power in the state for that,” he alleged.

He reiterated that rewards were announced for SIT officers who, he claimed, attempted to destroy MLA Revanna and his family. It may be noted that Revanna is the father of former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with a sex CD and rape case.

“I am 93 years old. My soul is clean and I am not dependent on anyone’s mercy. I have struggled and worked hard. I was defeated once in this district, but the same people elected me to the Lok Sabha in 1991. I bow before them. Despite cases being filed against me, the people stood by me,” he recalled.

“Kumaraswamy bought land 25 years ago after paying money, yet cases have been filed against him. They want to destroy Revanna and his sons. Why? Because with your support, he ensured development across communities through institutions like the Zilla Panchayat, dairy and district banks. They could not tolerate it,” he alleged.

“This Deve Gowda was once called a mediator of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, we are part of the NDA and in power. There is a lot of work to be done. I do not know how long I will live, but during that time, I want to bring economic empowerment to every family in this district,” he said.

Mocking Rahul Gandhi again, he said, “Rahul Gandhi claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy. Who is Rahul Gandhi? He keeps talking about vote theft and ended up winning only six seats in the Bihar Assembly polls. The Congress is in power in just three states. In Karnataka, the government rewards those who arrested Revanna and his family members,” he alleged.

“Should I reveal everything that has happened in the state? I will not make my mouth foul,” he said.

Highlighting his contributions, Deve Gowda said, “Who gave 33 per cent reservation to women in local bodies for the first time in the country? It was Deve Gowda. On internal reservation, I wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. SC reservation was increased from 15 per cent to 18 per cent and ST reservation from 3 per cent to 5 per cent, taking the overall reservation to 23 per cent,” he said.

Appealing to the state government, he said, “Let Kumaraswamy work in the state. He dreams of creating industrial clusters and reviving public sector industries.”