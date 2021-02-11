Device developed by city scientist helps curb Covid-19 virus

Bengaluru: A one-of-its-kind virus attenuation device developed by well-known Bengaluru scientist Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar is helping curb the spread of Coronavirus in indoor spaces, enabling schools, colleges, homes and businesses like hospitals, hotels, offices, restaurants, auditoriums, transportation, retail, and airports get back on track and serve their internal and external customers in a safe environment.

Manufactured by Bengaluru-based Shycocan Corporation, the cylindrical device is called Shycocan.

Kumar, inventor of Shycocan and global chairman of Organisation De Scalene, developed a specialized device made of a super-alloy after a decade of research which produces Photons of high intensity when excited.

Upon striking solid surfaces like particles in the air and tables, chairs, walls, etc. in any space, these emit electrons. The electrons get attached to the positive protein on the shell of the Coronavirus and Influenza families of viruses, neutralizing its positive charge and preventing it from infecting other people. In the presence of Shycocan, anyone touching a previously infected surface will not contract the virus as it would have been attenuated.

He said, "Coronavirus-type outbreaks are occurring with faster intermittent frequencies. The Coronavirus family has got more infectious and deadly with successive mutations in the last 17 years, underscoring the importance of a device like Shycocan.

The biggest challenge of this virus is its infectivity or virulence. Breaking the chain of infectivity requires focused work on indoor environments because they carry the highest risk of transmission."

"In 2017, our campus in Bengaluru experienced many incidents of seasonal flu, compelling me to design, build and install the device which was later christened Shycocan. A year later, the incidence of seasonal flu was almost totally absent from the campus.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the device was sent for testing and regulatory compliances to global laboratories and found to be equally effective against Coronaviruses.

It was overwhelming to realize that we had already created the world's first technology to fight the Coronavirus pandemic long before imagining the possibility of such a crisis taking the entire world in its grip," Kumar added.

Alok Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Shycocan Corporation said, "Shycocan has been proven to disable the Coronavirus and Influenza virus families in indoor spaces with 99.994% efficacy, as per various virology reports from accredited laboratories worldwide.

There is no adverse impact to humans. The device does not affect any other bacteria or fungi, thus maintaining a balance of microbes in the environment. The Shycocan device is already in use in India, US and many countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and Africa.

We are also introducing this innovative made-in-India device in several other countries. It is already seeing a robust demand from institutional buyers both in India and abroad."