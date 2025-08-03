Did a senior police officer threaten the primary complainant?

Dharmasthala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass grave allegations is set to question a police officer accused of threatening the primary complainant in the case.

Manjunath Gowda, who was part of the early investigation team, allegedly attempted to suppress the case and intimidate the whistleblower.The complainant, a former civic worker, had submitted a detailed account alleging that he was forced to bury numerous bodies — mainly of women and children — between 1995 and 2014.

His testimony led to the SIT being formed in July and several excavation sites being identified along the Nethravathi riverbank in Belthangady taluk. The complainant has now alleged that Gowda not only pressured him to withdraw the complaint but also portrayed him as mentally unwell in official records. SIT sources confirmed that this new development is being taken seriously and that Gowda will be summoned for questioning in the coming days. Investigators are also examining phone records and internal communications that may support the claim.The interrogation of an officer involved in the original stages of the case points to possible procedural lapses and efforts to derail the probe. SIT officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice, even if it involves internal accountability.