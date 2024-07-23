Direct transfer of Rs 40 cr made from treasury by Valmiki Corporation to other a/cs: Bommai

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has demanded a clarification from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding information that approximately 40 crore rupees related to the Valmiki Corporation have been directly transferred from the state treasury to various other accounts.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Monday, he said that the depth and breadth of the Valmiki Corporation scandal seem to be leading to new twists, with no end in sight. It has already come to light that several accounts were opened and funds were transferred to Hyderabad. However, the Chief Minister claims that it is not related to the finance department.

“But recently, we received information that on March 31, around 40 crore rupees were transferred directly from the state treasury to various other accounts without going into an official account. This came to light as there was an attempt to delete the payment challan from the computer. Consequently, there was some commotion in the treasury, which is how this information emerged”.Bommai said the Chief Minister should clarify this matter in the assembly. Siddaramaiah should specify how much money has been released to the Valmiki Corporation, whether funds were released from the treasury on March 31, and if so, to which account they were released. He must also clarify whether there was an attempt to destroy the challan. MPs Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Govind Karjol were also present at the occasion.