DK Shivakumar Urges State Election Commission to Conduct Street- and House-Level Mapping to Correct Voter List Errors

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has written to the State Election Commission seeking immediate corrective measures to address alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls across Greater Bengaluru.

In his letter, Shivakumar highlighted multiple irregularities in the voter list, including members of the same family being assigned to different polling booths and wards, incorrect house numbers and street details, duplicate entries of certain voters, and the deletion of eligible voters’ names. He also pointed out instances where entire streets appeared to have missing voter names, while some voters with correct addresses were placed under different wards.

He stated that these errors do not appear to be accidental and may have been carried out systematically, potentially creating confusion among voters, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and political parties. Such discrepancies, he warned, could undermine the credibility of the electoral rolls.

To address the issue transparently and permanently, Shivakumar has urged the Commission to conduct detailed street-wise and house-wise mapping. He recommended mapping every street under each polling booth, listing all houses on those streets, and verifying all eligible voters residing in each household.

According to him, this exercise would help ensure accuracy in the voter list, remove duplicate or fake entries, and re-include voters whose names were wrongly deleted. He also called for a special revision drive to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of their right to vote due to clerical or systemic errors.

The Deputy CM emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity and reliability of the electoral process through thorough verification and correction measures.