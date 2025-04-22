DKS praises Keonics for providing tech education to rural youth, creating jobs

Bengaluru: “Development, wealth and education are the results of technology. Every development can be seen through technology. Keonics has created jobs by providing new technology education to rural youth,” DCM DK Shivakumar praised.

DCM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the e-commerce portal of Keonics in Bengaluru on Monday. Shivakumar said, “Keonics is a model for the country in terms of new technology. It is providing its services to many states. Such a good institution was dormant for some years. Under the leadership of Priyank Kharge, it has got a new form with the ideas of Sharath Bachegowda.”

“When I was in school, Electronic City was being started in Bangalore. At that time, SM Krishna was the Union Industries Minister, while Veerappa Moily was the Industries Minister in the state. Now we have grown in electronic technology. The whole world is looking at Bangalore. When I was in class 10, there was not even a calculator. Later, technology developed to the point of electronic watches,” he said.

“May Keonics help many businesses through its new website. May it grow even higher. Congratulations to the officers and staff of the organization,” he said.

‘Ashok, in a responsible position, should not lie’

“R Ashok, who is in a responsible position, should not lie. Whether the caste census report is true, false or fake, he can get an answer by asking Jayaprakash Hegde, who was the chairman of the commission, or Dayanand, who is an officer,” DCM DK Shivakumar retorted.

He responded to media queries on Monday regarding R Ashok’s allegations that Siddaramaiah has kept the caste census report at home. “The Backward Classes Commission is an autonomous body. The sealed report was brought before the cabinet and opened there and viewed. It was also videotaped,” he said.

When asked about Satish Jarkiholi’s statement that it would take another year for the implementation of the caste census, he said, “This is a matter for internal discussion in the cabinet. This is not something to be discussed publicly.”

When asked about the removal of Janivara during the CET exam, he said, “It was wrong to remove Janivara. Some people are wearing linga, ududara( waist thread). Mangalasutra, Ear-ring, Janivara should not be touched. This is all a matter of their religion.

The government does not allow such things. There is a system of removing it when selecting for police jobs. But it should not be removed in schools and colleges. It was wrong to do this. There have been incidents of copying using some devices, including invisible Bluetooth devices, in the past. Steps have been taken to avoid this.