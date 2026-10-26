DKS warns pvt firms against sidelining Kannadigas

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday warned of strict action against private institutions found to be deliberately sidelining Kannadigas in recruitment, amid complaints of locals being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru’s IT sector.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said the government had taken seriously complaints about Kannadigas being denied job opportunities, particularly in Bengaluru’s IT sector.

He asserted that the rights, dignity and employment opportunities of Kannadigas would not be compromised. “It is disheartening to hear complaints that Kannadigas are being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru's IT companies. The government has taken seriously the issue of native Kannada speakers being sidelined,” he said.

“In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign. The government will not allow the rights, dignity, and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded for any reason,” he added.

Highlighting Bengaluru’s global reputation as India’s technology capital, Shivakumar said Karnataka took immense pride in the talent, skills and capabilities of Kannadigas. He reiterated that the government would act against any private institution found to have deliberately sidelined Kannadigas and remained committed to protecting their interests.

This is not the first time CM Shivakumar or the Karnataka government have brought this topic up of jobs for locals. The remarks are in continuation of a longstanding debate in the southern state over providing employment opportunities to locals in the private sector.

In June as well, Karnataka CM had said the state government was committed to giving fresh momentum to Karnataka's development and had announced measures that included filling 56,000 vacant posts and giving preference to Kannadigas in private-sector employment.